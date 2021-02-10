Flowery Branch High School holds memorial for two students who died by suicide

“We have people from our school, Cherokee Bluff and everywhere in the surrounding area just here to support this because these two lives just mean so much to so many people,” Ashlee Locke, the high school’s student body president, said.



The two students’ families and loved ones stood in the middle of the football field as others spread out on the track. Before releasing the balloons, Denise Ramsey, Flowery Branch High’s assistant principal, read aloud a message written by members of the student body.

“This is a hurt that is full, encompassing and affects our entire community,” Ramsey said. “During this time, we are committed to walking beside each other. We cannot afford to be strangers any longer. Be a friend and reach out.”