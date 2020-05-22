BREAKING
Flowery Branch High School graduation 2020, a photo gallery
Flowery Branch Graduation 2020 16.jpg

Flowery Branch graduates dodged raindrops Friday, May 22, 2020, during a drive-thru graduation ceremony on the school campus. The school utilized the covered entrance of the school to set up a small stage for diplomas and photos.

by Scott Rogers
Flowery Branch Graduation 2020 17.jpg

by Scott Rogers
Flowery Branch Graduation 2020 14.jpg

by Scott Rogers
Flowery Branch Graduation 2020 15.jpg

by Scott Rogers
Flowery Branch Graduation 2020 12.jpg

by Scott Rogers
Flowery Branch Graduation 2020 13.jpg

by Scott Rogers
Flowery Branch Graduation 2020 11.jpg

by Scott Rogers
Flowery Branch Graduation 2020 10.jpg

by Scott Rogers
Flowery Branch Graduation 2020 9.jpg

by Scott Rogers
Flowery Branch Graduation 2020 8.jpg

by Scott Rogers
Flowery Branch Graduation 2020 6.jpg

by Scott Rogers
Flowery Branch Graduation 2020 7.jpg

by Scott Rogers
Flowery Branch Graduation 2020 5.jpg

by Scott Rogers
Flowery Branch Graduation 2020 3.jpg

by Scott Rogers
Flowery Branch Graduation 2020 4.jpg

by Scott Rogers
Flowery Branch Graduation 2020 1.jpg

by Scott Rogers
Flowery Branch Graduation 2020 2.jpg

by Scott Rogers