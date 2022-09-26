'A fitting memorial': New elementary school named for Sandra Deal, late former first lady of Georgia

The first of four new elementary schools in Hall County will be named after former Georgia first lady Sandra Deal, who died at age 80 in August after a battle with cancer.

On Monday, the Hall County school board unanimously voted to name the school Sandra Dunagan Deal Elementary School, located on Ramsey Road and scheduled to open in fall 2024.

In July, school board members approved $41.8 million in funding for the 133,000-square school, which will be able to hold up to 1,025 students. The school will replace both White Sulphur and Riverbend elementary schools.

“Our family appreciates the honor the Hall County Board of Education has bestowed on Sandra by naming this new elementary school after her,” Nathan Deal, Sandra’s husband and former Georgia governor, said in a press release from the school system. “She was an educator at heart! This will be a fitting memorial to her life as a teacher and as The First Lady of Georgia who was committed to literacy and learning.”