Construction begins soon on $44M Cherokee Bluff Middle in South Hall

The Hall County School District will officially break ground on its newest school next week.

The district will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Cherokee Bluff Middle School on Thursday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m., though the event will be open only to invited guests.

The new school, which was designed by architectural firm Robertson Loia Roof, PC, will cost the district $44 million and will be paid for by a portion of the $258 million bond referendum passed by Hall County voters in June. The district is hoping for the building to be finished and ready for students by the fall of 2022.

Building Cherokee Bluff Middle School is one of the first steps of Hall County’s 10-year plan, revealed last summer, which also includes the construction of four new elementary schools, renovations at several existing county schools and the construction of a 51-acre cattle farm designed to help teach lessons in agri-business to middle and high schoolers.

The 209,700-square-foot building will house students coming from Friendship Elementary, Spout Springs Elementary, Chestnut Mountain Creative School of Inquiry and Myers Elementary, according to the Hall County schools attendance zone map on the district’s website.