College students plan protest June 15 in Gainesville

The Black Students of Gainesville will be making their voices heard with a peaceful protest this Monday afternoon. The purpose of the gathering is to stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, as well as to honor the lives of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and other victims of police brutality and systemic racism.



The organization, comprised of black students at local universities, will be meeting at 2 Dog Restaurant at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, and will march peacefully to the Gainesville Square at 3:30 p.m.

“We decided that this is a time where in Gainesville we need to try to change the dynamics of racism and injustice,” said Alexus Cooper, a Brenau student and member of Black Students of Gainesville who helped organize the march. “We decided to protest so that our voices can be heard about these topics.”