There's a 9-yard mistake at West Hall's new football field. This is what the district may do about it

The best seats at West Hall High School’s football stadium aren’t at the 50 yard line.

They’re on the 41.

The school’s new $1.8 million synthetic turf field was incorrectly installed this past summer with the center at the 41 yard line instead of the 50 when watching the game from the stands.

Will Schofield, superintendent for the Hall County School District, said the mistake occurred in an attempt to fix another problem with the track circling around the field.

The old West Hall football field was centered inside the stadium perimeter — centered with the press box, the bleachers and the stadium lights at the back. But the track circling the field was not centered, which left room for only one area behind the goal posts to have track and field events instead of two.

“It is unfortunate,” Schofield said. “We did five, about five identical fields. That was the only field that was — and don't ask me why — but the track and the field were never centered.”

“We've always lived with a field that was not centered on the track, and I’ve been to 50 events down there — I was a principal at West Hall 100 years ago — and I never really paid much attention to the fact that it was off-center,” Schofield said. “But 99% of football fields and soccer fields you see are centered inside the tracks they are on, and one of the reasons is that it allows you to have room for your track and field events inside the ring. And so it made a lot of sense when somebody looked at the rendering and said, ‘Oh, shoot, we need to shift this a little bit so you can fit everything in here.’

But that shift created more problems.

The project was contracted to FieldTurf USA for about $1.8 million, but “there is plenty of blame to go around,” Schofield said. “In all truthfulness, they messed up and we messed up.”

“Our folks and their folks just missed the fact that, ‘Wait a minute, when you sit down in the press box and look up, you're going to be looking at the 41 yard line, not the 50 yard line,” he said.