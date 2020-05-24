Cherokee Bluff High School graduation 2020, a photo gallery

Cherokee Bluff graduates and family members gather in the school parking lot Saturday, May 23, 2020, for a film of students receiving their diplomas from earlier this week. The school spent Monday through Wednesday bringing seniors and their families into the school one group at a time to walk across the stage in the school’s theater with each walk recorded on video, and speeches as well from the school's valedictorian and salutatorian.
