Cherokee Bluff High School graduation 2020, a photo gallery
Cherokee Bluff 2020 13.jpg

Cherokee Bluff graduates and family members gather in the school parking lot Saturday, May 23, 2020, for a film of students receiving their diplomas from earlier this week. The school spent Monday through Wednesday bringing seniors and their families into the school one group at a time to walk across the stage in the school’s theater with each walk recorded on video, and speeches as well from the school's valedictorian and salutatorian.

by Scott Rogers
Cherokee Bluff 2020 14.jpg

by Scott Rogers
Cherokee Bluff 2020 10.jpg

by Scott Rogers
Cherokee Bluff 2020 9.jpg

by Scott Rogers
Cherokee Bluff 2020 11.jpg

by Scott Rogers
Cherokee Bluff 2020 8.jpg

by Scott Rogers
Cherokee Bluff 2020 7.jpg

by Scott Rogers
Cherokee Bluff 2020 5.jpg

by Scott Rogers
Cherokee Bluff 2020 4.jpg

by Scott Rogers
Cherokee Bluff 2020 3.jpg

by Scott Rogers
Cherokee Bluff 2020 1.jpg

by Scott Rogers
Cherokee Bluff 2020 2.jpg

by Scott Rogers