Brenau University dedicates athletic center to President Emeritus Ed Schrader

Brenau University on March 31 dedicated the Schrader Athletic Center to honor President Emeritus Ed Schrader, who led the university from 2005-2019, the university announced Monday.
Additionally, the basketball court inside the center is now the Ed L. Schrader Court.
“It is important that Brenau recognize Dr. Schrader’s contributions to the university in a way that reflects his passions and his contributions throughout his more than 14 years of leadership,” Brenau President Anne Skleder said in a news release.
Skleder praised Schrader’s impact on the university’s athletic program. Brenau’s student athletes earn an average GPA of 3.33.
“His vision for an expanded athletic program continues to positively impact the university, with our athletes contributing to both the academic and personal success of our student body,” Skleder said.
“I didn’t need tonight to feel like Brenau is always a part of my life going forward, but it was very nice,” Schrader said after the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “I feel that my legacy is the diplomas that were granted during the time I spent here at Brenau, because I know those women and men are living lives they wouldn’t have lived had they not been with us. I do believe that Brenau provides a special experience and a special opportunity for our graduates. That really is the reason to be here.”
Brenau’s Board of Trustees approved the naming in late 2022 to honor Schrader’s time as president.
“On behalf of the board, we are humbled to be bestowed with this opportunity to show appreciation for what Ed and his wife, Myra, have meant to Brenau and the Gainesville and Hall County community,” said Mike Smith, chair of the Board of Trustees.
For 13 years running, Brenau’s athletics program has earned national recognition as a Champions of Character Five-Star Institution for the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. Brenau’s 15 teams compete in 12 varsity sports in the NAIA Appalachian Athletic Conference.