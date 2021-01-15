Brenau started back on Monday. Here's how the university is returning to school

AJ Reynolds, Brenau’s director of communications and photography, said like the fall semester, in-person class sizes will be drastically reduced to ensure social distancing of 6 feet or more. To remind people of class limits, he said stickers are located outside each room with set maximum capacities.

Brenau’s pandemic protocols, which were established by the university’s COVID Task Force for the fall 2020 semester, are still in place, Reynolds said.

Students and employees are still required to wear masks while on campus, including open-air spaces. Faculty and staff will continue wiping down frequently touched surfaces after each in-person class. Each evening, classrooms and high traffic areas will be thoroughly cleaned, Brenau explained on its website.

Students, faculty and staff are required to undergo a daily screening checklist before entering their respective classes and workplaces. The form, which is available online, includes six questions, one of which prompts people to check their temperature to certify it’s less than 100.3 degrees.

Reynolds said once the screening is complete and approved, people will quickly receive an email with a green screen, or proof that the individual has passed the screening.

“You should show it when you go into the fitness center, and professors check before class,” he said. “That is an expectation of all faculty, staff, students and guests on campus.”

Instead of a five-day spring break, Reynolds said Brenau is scheduling two “reading days” for students on March 10 and April 20. Reading days are defined as periods for students to prepare for exams and coursework without the interruption of classes.

“This allows us to minimize instructional time lost and maintain a 15-week semester as planned,” Reynolds said. “These are all efforts to discourage travel off campus and back, which could increase the spread of COVID to the students' homes and back to the university.”