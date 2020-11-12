Both the Hall and Gainesville school districts saw their graduation rate jump in school year 2019-20. Here's how much

Both Gainesville City and Hall County Schools’ improved on their graduation rates during 2019-2020 school year, compared to the year before.
According to the Georgia Department of Education’s most recent report, Hall’s high schools averaged an 88.9% graduation rate, up from 87.4% in school year 2018-19, and Gainesville High School achieved an 86.1% rate, up from 81% in 2018-19.
Both districts also surpassed this year’s state average of 83.8%. There are eight high schools included in the rate in the Hall County district and one in Gainesville.
Hall’s graduation rates dipped in the 2018-19 school year compared to a year before, but the 2019-20 school year’s numbers recovered to set a record for the district, despite switching to online learning the spring, school officials said. Hall County also graduated 1,936 students in 2019-2020, compared to 1,762 graduates from last year, reaching a district record for highest number of graduates.
Hall County high schools
2019-2020: 88.9%
2018-2019: 87.4%
2017-2018: 88.2%
Gainesville High School
2019-2020: 86.1%
2018-2019: 81%
2017-2018: 87.9%
State average 2019-2020: 83.8%
Among the eight Hall high schools included in the 2019-2020 report, West Hall High School came out on top with a 95.5% graduation rate, just above Flowery Branch High School’s rate of 95.2%.
Hall Superintendent Will Schofield stated in a press release Nov. 11, that these numbers are a reflection of the district and board’s focus on its balanced scorecard and “belief in rigor for all students.”
“The increase we have witnessed in our graduation rates over the past five years is a testament to the hard work and sacrifice of our team members and students — and it’s a K-12, classified and certified, team effort,” Schofield stated. “We are committed to preparing our students for the opportunities that await them after high school, whether that be post-secondary study, military or immediate entry into the workforce.”
Gainesville High School also saw its rate jump up over the previous year after a dip from the rate of 87.9% in school year 2017-18 to 81% in 2018-19. Though it still has not made up the ground from that drop, Principal Jamie Green said the school’s 500 students in the class of 2020 earned their diplomas during “the most difficult and unprecedented of circumstances.”
“Because of their individual talents and the support of the entire community, they were able to finish strong and prepare for the next phase of their lives,” Green stated. “Our students earned almost $8,000,000 of merit-based scholarships and were accepted at some of the nation's most prestigious universities. We are excited to track their success as they look to become leaders and influencers in the local community and beyond.”