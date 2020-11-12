Both the Hall and Gainesville school districts saw their graduation rate jump in school year 2019-20. Here's how much

Both Gainesville City and Hall County Schools’ improved on their graduation rates during 2019-2020 school year, compared to the year before.

According to the Georgia Department of Education’s most recent report, Hall’s high schools averaged an 88.9% graduation rate, up from 87.4% in school year 2018-19, and Gainesville High School achieved an 86.1% rate, up from 81% in 2018-19.

Both districts also surpassed this year’s state average of 83.8%. There are eight high schools included in the rate in the Hall County district and one in Gainesville.

Hall’s graduation rates dipped in the 2018-19 school year compared to a year before, but the 2019-20 school year’s numbers recovered to set a record for the district, despite switching to online learning the spring, school officials said. Hall County also graduated 1,936 students in 2019-2020, compared to 1,762 graduates from last year, reaching a district record for highest number of graduates.