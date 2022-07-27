7 places you can go in Hall, Gainesville for free school supplies

Families in need of a backpack, pencils or other school supplies have a number of places they can go before schools open back up.
Hall County Schools starts Aug. 5, and Gainesville City Schools starts Aug. 9.
Georgia Mountains YMCA, Back to School Bash
What: 500 bookbags, #2 pencils, pens, composition notebooks, markers, loose-leaf paper, glue sticks, folders, scissors markers, pencil pouches/boxes
When: 4:30-6:30 p.m., Thursday, July 28
Where: 2455 YMCA Drive, Gainesville
More info: 770-297-9622
Flowery Branch Police Department, Back-to-School Block Party
What: paper, pencils, markers, folders, bookbags and headphones
When: 6:30-10 p.m., Friday, July 29
Where: 5302 Railroad Ave., Flowery Branch
More info: branchblockparty.com
Free Chapel, Community Back to School Bash
What: Bookbags, supplies; inflatables, popcorn, cotton candy
When: 10 a.m., Saturday, July 30
Where: 1290 McEver Road, Gainesville
More info: 678-677-8300
Arte Tattoo Studio, Shirts and Socks Giveaway
What: 150 shirts, 150 pairs of socks; free food
When: 2 p.m., Saturday, July 30
Where: 525 Main St., Gainesville
More info: 678-971-5090
Lula Assembly of Praise, Back to School Blessing
What: Bookbags, school supplies and hygiene products; free nachos and drinks also will be served
When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, July 30
Where: 6158 Carter St., Lula
More info: 770-869-7632
Calvin Maddox Outreach Ministry and Co., Book Bag & Supply Giveaway
What: Book bags and supplies; free food, bounce houses, free haircuts
When: 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 6
Where: 1706 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
More info: 404-915-7261
Go Clean Corporation, Back 2 School Bookbag Giveaway
What: Bookbags; festivities include family field day, games, free food, dance and music
When: 1-6 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6
Where: 1112 Desota St., Gainesville
More info: gocleancorporation.org, 470-420-1368