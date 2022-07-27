By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
7 places you can go in Hall, Gainesville for free school supplies
school supplies

Families in need of a backpack, pencils or other school supplies have a number of places they can go before schools open back up. 

Hall County Schools starts Aug. 5, and Gainesville City Schools starts Aug. 9. 


Georgia Mountains YMCA, Back to School Bash 

What: 500 bookbags, #2 pencils, pens, composition notebooks, markers, loose-leaf paper, glue sticks, folders, scissors markers, pencil pouches/boxes 

When: 4:30-6:30 p.m., Thursday, July 28 

Where: 2455 YMCA Drive, Gainesville 

More info: 770-297-9622


Flowery Branch Police Department, Back-to-School Block Party

What: paper, pencils, markers, folders, bookbags and headphones

When: 6:30-10 p.m., Friday, July 29

Where: 5302 Railroad Ave., Flowery Branch

More info: branchblockparty.com


Free Chapel, Community Back to School Bash

What: Bookbags, supplies; inflatables, popcorn, cotton candy 

When: 10 a.m., Saturday, July 30

Where: 1290 McEver Road, Gainesville 

More info: 678-677-8300

Arte Tattoo Studio, Shirts and Socks Giveaway 

What: 150 shirts, 150 pairs of socks; free food

When: 2 p.m., Saturday, July 30 

Where: 525 Main St., Gainesville 

More info: 678-971-5090


Lula Assembly of Praise, Back to School Blessing

What: Bookbags, school supplies and hygiene products; free nachos and drinks also will be served

When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, July 30

Where: 6158 Carter St., Lula

More info: 770-869-7632


Calvin Maddox Outreach Ministry and Co., Book Bag & Supply Giveaway 

What: Book bags and supplies; free food, bounce houses, free haircuts 

When: 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 6 

Where: 1706 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd

More info: 404-915-7261


Go Clean Corporation, Back 2 School Bookbag Giveaway

What: Bookbags; festivities include family field day, games, free food, dance and music

When: 1-6 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6

Where: 1112 Desota St., Gainesville 

More info: gocleancorporation.org, 470-420-1368