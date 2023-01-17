4 takeaways from UNG event at Gainesville campus

University of North Georgia administrators spoke Tuesday at the Gainesville campus about the school’s initiatives to help first-generation college students and gave an update on the search for a new president at a meeting organized by the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce’s South Hall Business Coalition.
Here are some of the takeaways.
UNG focused on helping first-generation students
The meeting was largely an occasion to hear from Steven Smith, UNG’s vice president for regional campuses and a first-generation college graduate himself.
Smith joined UNG in August as the replacement for Richard Oates, who retired at the end of last year as interim vice president of UNG’s Gainesville campus. Smith’s office is located on the Gainesville campus, and executive directors at the other four campuses report to him.
Smith grew up in the Mississippi Delta, where school systems funneled Black students into the agriculture industry instead of steering them toward higher education, he said.
“The powers that be, really, when it came to African Americans, the focus was on agriculture and not education,” he said. “So in those days when my parents were growing up, the black schools only went up to 11th grade.”
The sixth of seven children, Smith and his siblings all attended college, but he was the only one to graduate, he said. Now, as a father of seven children himself, five are college graduates and two are college freshmen.
“What I'm saying to you, in one generation it changed the entire trajectory of my family,” he said. “That's why I know the importance of higher education and why it's so important for us to make sure that these students get an opportunity at life, because without UNG a lot of these students just simply don't have that.”
No update on UNG plans for declining enrollment and projected $5 million budget cut
Smith was brought in partly to help with enrollment and retention efforts, according to a UNG press release in July, though he told The Times on Tuesday that enrollment is not one of his primary responsibilities and declined to talk about the university’s plans.
"Dr. Smith will bring strong experience to the recruitment, enrollment and retention of new and transfer students for our regional campuses," outgoing UNG President Bonita Jacobs said in the release.
UNG is bracing for an estimated $5 million budget cut due to a drop in enrollment, which declined 8.6% from fall 2019 to fall 2022, from 19,748 to 18,046 students. UNG laid off three lecturers and sent a proposed budget reduction plan to the University System of Georgia last July.
But there are some positive signs for enrollment.
“We are experiencing an increase in new freshman applications for fall semester, as compared to this point in time last year,” UNG spokesman Clark Leonard said over email, which he added is “an encouraging indicator that undergraduate enrollment seems to be stabilizing.”
What is UNG doing to help first-generation students?
Jennifer Herring, special assistant to Smith, said less than 20% of first-generation students graduate with a four-year degree in less than six years, according to a national survey.
“That is why we created the University of North Georgia’s first-generation student initiatives,” she said. “It was really designed to increase the retention and the persistence of first-generation students here at UNG.”
One of those initiatives is a mentoring program launched in fall 2022 with an initial cohort of 42 students, 45% of whom are still enrolled, Herring said. The second cohort of students had a retention rate of 70%, she said, and the rate is expected to be even higher for the third cohort. Those students also average a 0.5 higher GPA than their first-generation peers, she added.
“So the mentors and having that positive adult role model and that point of contact, is working and making a difference,” she said.
Update on the search for next UNG president
UNG Provost Chaudron Gille gave an update on the search for a new president, following Jacob’s announcement that she will step down at the end of the year after serving as president for more than a decade.
“The search committee for a new president actually met for the first time last Friday and was charged by the (USG) chancellor,” Gille said. “This will be a fairly fast-paced search. The idea is to have someone in place for July 1, and the chancellor has said he intends for that to happen and for that goal to be met.”
Gille said they will hold an open forum for community members to share their input on UNG’s next president, though a date for the forum hasn’t been scheduled.