4 takeaways from UNG event at Gainesville campus

University of North Georgia administrators spoke Tuesday at the Gainesville campus about the school’s initiatives to help first-generation college students and gave an update on the search for a new president at a meeting organized by the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce’s South Hall Business Coalition.

Here are some of the takeaways.

UNG focused on helping first-generation students

The meeting was largely an occasion to hear from Steven Smith, UNG’s vice president for regional campuses and a first-generation college graduate himself.

Smith joined UNG in August as the replacement for Richard Oates, who retired at the end of last year as interim vice president of UNG’s Gainesville campus. Smith’s office is located on the Gainesville campus, and executive directors at the other four campuses report to him.

Smith grew up in the Mississippi Delta, where school systems funneled Black students into the agriculture industry instead of steering them toward higher education, he said.

“The powers that be, really, when it came to African Americans, the focus was on agriculture and not education,” he said. “So in those days when my parents were growing up, the black schools only went up to 11th grade.”

The sixth of seven children, Smith and his siblings all attended college, but he was the only one to graduate, he said. Now, as a father of seven children himself, five are college graduates and two are college freshmen.

“What I'm saying to you, in one generation it changed the entire trajectory of my family,” he said. “That's why I know the importance of higher education and why it's so important for us to make sure that these students get an opportunity at life, because without UNG a lot of these students just simply don't have that.”