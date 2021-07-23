4 back-to-school bashes happening in Northeast Georgia ahead of 2021-22 year

Several outfits in Northeast Georgia are hosting back-to-school bashes to mark the upcoming start of the 2021-22 school year. Know of other local events? Email us at news@gainesvilletimes.com.
Back-To-School Bash + Food Truck Fest
This event at the outlet mall in Commerce will feature a chalk art station, mechanical bull and inflatable cliff jump.
When: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 24
Where: Tanger Outlets, 800 Steven B Tanger Blvd., Commerce
Admission: Free
More info: Facebook event page.
Back to School Bash
Backpacks will be provided and families can get school supplies from vendors at the event.
When: 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 29
Where: J.A. Walter Family YMCA, 2455 Howard Road, Gainesville
More info: Facebook event page.
Unlimited Laps: Back to School Drive
The Board of Directors and ambassadors of Girls Unlimited LLC are running, with $25 pledges going toward their scholarship funds. Scholarships are distributed to female students in the Gainesville-Hall County area.
When: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 31
Where: Midtown Greenway, 682 Grove St., Gainesville
More info: Facebook event page.
Back To School Block Party
Host: First Baptist Church Flowery Branch will have roller skating, putt-putt golf, face painting, crafts, bounce houses, games, food trucks and prizes.
When: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7
Where: First Baptist Church Flowery Branch, 5106 Spring St., Flowery Branch
More info: Facebook event page.