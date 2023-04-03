2 Hall County students advance to 2023 Young Georgia Authors state finals

A couple of Hall County students are moving on to the final round of a prestigious statewide writing competition.
Hall County Schools made the announcement over the weekend, congratulating fifth grader Chloe Clark of Wauka Mountain Multiple Intelligences Academy and senior Harleigh Bennett of Johnson High School for winning the regional round of the 32nd annual Young Georgia Authors writing competition, open to students grades K-12.
They will now compete against other students from across the state after beating out students from the 15 school systems that make up the Pioneer RESA region, which represents Northeast Georgia. The statewide winners will be decided in late April.
Clark and Bennett are among 13 Hall County students who were named district-level winners for their respective grade levels.
“Students become authors when they find a way to write what no one else could say,” said Laurie Ecke, director of innovative and advanced programs.
The Young Georgia Authors competition, sponsored by the Georgia Department of Education and the Georgia Council of Teachers of English, encourages K-12 students to develop enthusiasm for and expertise in their writing.
The competition does not require students to respond to a specific prompt or place any boundaries on their choice of genre, according to the Department of Education. Students are judged on the four domains of the Georgia Performance Standards — ideas, organization, cohesiveness and language — and they can submit short stories, poetry, essays, personal narratives or other original writing.
“Their writing springs from their unique experiences while communicating something universal,” Ecke said. “We are grateful for the parents and teachers who inspire these young writers and are proud that they so well represent Hall County Schools.”