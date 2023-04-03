2 Hall County students advance to 2023 Young Georgia Authors state finals

Hall County Schools made the announcement over the weekend, congratulating fifth grader Chloe Clark of Wauka Mountain Multiple Intelligences Academy and senior Harleigh Bennett of Johnson High School for winning the regional round of the 32nd annual Young Georgia Authors writing competition, open to students grades K-12.



They will now compete against other students from across the state after beating out students from the 15 school systems that make up the Pioneer RESA region, which represents Northeast Georgia. The statewide winners will be decided in late April.

Clark and Bennett are among 13 Hall County students who were named district-level winners for their respective grade levels.