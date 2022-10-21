Verdict in for man accused of shooting his wife during argument over marijuana plants

A man accused of shooting his wife during an argument over marijuana plants he was growing in her basement was found guilty Friday of attempted murder.

In addition to attempted murder, Steven Turner was also found guilty of aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to an indictment.

Jurors deliberated for about three hours.

Jurors entered into deliberation Friday morning after hearing closing arguments in the trial.

“Are we supposed to believe that Mr. Turner wasn’t in control of his body?” the prosecutor, Assistant District Attorney Patrick Shuler, asked jurors when addressing the issue of intent. Throughout the trial, he highlighted conflicting statements from Turner about the shooting.

The “pivotal moment,” he said, is when Turner pulls the gun out the drawer, grows more calm and says, “Kate, get away,” right before shooting her.

“The moment when all of Mr. Turner’s rage and fury crystalized into pure malice,” Shuler said. That moment, he argued, shows that Turner intended to shoot his wife and is therefore guilty of attempted murder.