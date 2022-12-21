Gainesville lawyer, firm sued by former client, claiming breach of contract

A man who lost his legs in a workplace incident has filed a lawsuit against his former attorney, alleging that the lawyer did not turn over the man’s files after he hired new counsel, according to court documents.

Zach and Jennifer Johnson filed a lawsuit Monday, Dec. 19, against Michael Weaver Jr. and the Weaver Law Firm in Hall County Superior Court.

Attorney Matt Cook said his client, Zach Johnson, was working for the city of Toccoa when his legs were entrapped Dec. 2 in a baler machine. The attorney said Zach Johnson lost both legs below the knee and is still hospitalized.