On first day of Snapchat murder trial, prosecutor details string of attention-seeking shock videos

Talon Lowery wanted attention, prosecutors said.

His attempts, all captured on video, included punching a woman in a Gainesville Walmart and shooting a cow.

On Nov. 2, 2017, Lowery, 19, drove through the Cleveland Highway Texaco gas station repeatedly “hunting for somebody for his next great video,” Assistant District Attorney Harold Buckler said.

“You’re going to see a pattern of him coming down from White County, going somewhere else, doing something horrible, filming it, recording it, putting it out there for his friends and still getting away with it,” Buckler said. “He needed more attention. He needed more and more and more attention.”

Lowery, now 24, faces up to life in prison for the 2017 murder of Bryan Ramirez, 18, at the gas station. Ramirez, a man taking a break from his work at the convenience store, was shot in the back with a rifle.

The shooting was filmed and broadcast on Snapchat, which led law enforcement to identify the Sautee man as the shooter.

When a person called him out for his reckless actions, Lowery responded with the crying laughing emoji, Buckler said.

“He’s reveling in it,” the assistant district attorney said. “He’s finally gotten all of the attention that he’s been after.”

Defense attorney Jeffrey Brickman said he and co-counsel Robert Rubin are not contesting the facts of the shooting. The only question, he said, was why it happened.