Crime scene investigator details blood evidence in fatal stabbing trial

On Monday, Nov. 14, the attorneys previewed the case for the jury, and Jordan Gooch’s sister and mother testified about the days surrounding the stabbing.

Tuesday’s witnesses focused on law enforcement and analysts of evidence collected in the case.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Taylor Lawrence said a red substance was found on the corner of the sink in the Walden Way home, which tested as suspected blood.

Because the sink is a common place where blood might collect, she said on cross-examination whether the sample found had anything to do with the stabbing.

The knife was in two pieces, and Gooch was on the carpet. Gooch’s mother, Deneen Boyd, testified Monday about lifting up a blanket on top of her daughter.

“It’s typically when we see that, the person who committed the crime is remorseful,” Lawrence said.

On cross-examination, Lawrence said there was no blood found in the shower or the laundry room. Defense attorney Jake Shapiro said in his opening statement Monday that this showed that there was no clean-up afterward and that his client was not trying to conceal his involvement.

Lawrence testified about a blood pooling in the middle of the couch and running down the side of it.

Other than the stab wounds, Lawrence did not see evidence of a “large struggle.”

Robertson asked if there was any evidence of Gooch fighting back.

In the crime scene investigator’s experience, Lawrence said people fighting back from being stabbed typically suffer major wounds on their hands as well as the suspect. She only noted one possible defensive wound on her wrist.

Robertson said the prosecution could potentially get through the remainder of their evidence Wednesday, Nov. 16.

The trial will resume 9 a.m. Wednesday.