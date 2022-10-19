Appeals court hears $75 million Hall pension case

Attorneys representing the employees are arguing that freezing benefits was essentially a plan termination and that the county should have given the required notice to the employees about the termination.



But Christian, ruling in favor of the county government, opined that the freeze would not trigger the requirement for the county government to notify its employees.

“In any event, the (Internal Revenue Service’s) position since at least 1969 is that a freeze of a defined benefit plan contributions is not a termination of the plan,” Christian wrote in an April 12 order.

The appellate court has three judges.

“This is a case we’re all finding on this side of the bench pretty challenging,” Judge Christopher J. McFadden said.

Michael Kramer, attorney for the employees, said the court could potentially rule in favor of the employees or send it back to Hall County for a jury trial. But the attorney also said he feels either side will likely appeal this ruling, though that side would have to persuade the Georgia Supreme Court to hear it.

More than 60 current and former employees attended the hearing at the Georgia Court of Appeals in Atlanta. Chief plaintiff Brad Rounds said roughly half are still working.

McFadden asked Kramer’s co-counsel, Ed Buckley, what he believed should happen if the employees’ argument prevailed .

“If we win, the amendments (to the pension plan) are null and void,” Buckley said.

Attorney P. Michael Freed, arguing for the county government, said an employee working before the freeze would have a certain amount of benefits accrued in the previous plan

“After the freeze, they were enrolled into the defined contribution plan,” Freed said. “So upon their retirement, they would be drawing from both funds.”

For his rebuttal, Buckley returned to a metaphor used before regarding the change in benefits.

To Buckley, taking the engine out of a car to where it no longer runs is terminating that car.

“The engine for the defined benefit plan is accrual of benefits,” Buckley said. … That’s what was terminated here.”

Kramer said the appellate court may issue a ruling by the end of the year.

“We’ll continue to try to resolve and offer the county to sit down at the negotiating and mediation table to resolve this sooner, but we’re very optimistic about the court of appeals,” Kramer said.

Kramer said he is hopeful that the appellate court will agree with the employees’ side, given that the Georgia Court of Appeals previously vacated Christian’s 2019 ruling and sent it back for consideration.

Rounds said he felt the hearing went well, adding he believed their side made a compelling argument to the appellate court.

Hall County attorney Van Stephens said the county could not comment on ongoing litigation.