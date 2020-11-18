Keeping the tradition alive: Here’s what Gainesville has planned for annual lighting of the chicken

Downtown Gainesville has found a way to safely keep the annual lighting of the chicken alive this season.

Instead of asking crowds to gather in the square, people can watch the ceremony online at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20. The video will be streamed live on Downtown Gainesville’s Facebook page.

The tradition usually takes place at Jingle Mingle, kicking off the beginning of the holiday season. But with its recent cancellation because of the pandemic, the city looked for another option to celebrate the lighting of Gainesville’s favorite chicken, which perches atop Main Street Market on the square.