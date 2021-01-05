Wilkes Meat Market now open in this South Hall location

Wilkes Meat Market is a newcomer to South Hall but hardly a newbie in the meat business.
With a history dating to 1932, the family business has remained in the Atlanta area through the years.
Ronnie and Cathy Wilkes operated a store in Suwanee before opening a second store Saturday, Jan. 2, at 7433 Spout Springs Road in Braselton.
“We are so thrilled to be up here,” said Cathy Wilkes, who owns the stores with husband Ronnie. “We have had so many people telling us they wish we’d come up to Braselton or Flowery Branch.”
The newest store, which is in a shopping center between Friendship Road/Ga. 347 and Thompson Mill Road, replaces Block ‘n Blade Butcher Shoppe, which had been at that location for several years.
“We’ve been working on (the transition) since August,” Cathy Wilkes said.
The store has a row of meats stored in an enclosed counter and on display for customers. Cuts range from bone-in ribeye steaks to boneless chuck roast, sold by the pound.
“We hand-cut all day long,” Cathy Wilkes said.
Customers also can find a produce area and a refrigerated section with eggs and homemade foods, such as chicken salad. The store also features cooking sauces, as well as a section devoted to equipment and accessories for Big Green Egg, a charcoal barbecue cooker.
Wilkes is planning to open a deli section in the store that will offer lunch plates, a signature at other locations.
“We hope to get that going in a couple of months,” Cathy Wilkes said.
A few changes are in store as Wilkes continues to settle into the new location, “but our meat is exactly the way we want it,” she said.