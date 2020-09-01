Where CarMax could soon build a dealership and car wash in Hall County

CarMax is planning a store in Gainesville.



The pre-owned automobile dealership chain is proposing to put up a 7,590-square-foot building and 936-square-foot car wash on the nearly 8-acre site at 2602 Browns Bridge Road, west of Memorial Park Drive and near Cherryhill Drive.

CarMax “has identified the Gainesville area as a good fit for our current growth plan,” the company said in an email to The Times about the project.

As for a schedule for the project, “it can often take two to three years to get all necessary approvals, complete construction and open for business, once we decide to move forward on any location,” the company said.

CarMax said it would announce the new store opening “about one year in advance of the anticipated grand opening date.”