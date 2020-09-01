Where CarMax could soon build a dealership and car wash in Hall County

CarMax is planning a store in Gainesville.
The pre-owned automobile dealership chain is proposing to put up a 7,590-square-foot building and 936-square-foot car wash on the nearly 8-acre site at 2602 Browns Bridge Road, west of Memorial Park Drive and near Cherryhill Drive.
CarMax “has identified the Gainesville area as a good fit for our current growth plan,” the company said in an email to The Times about the project.
As for a schedule for the project, “it can often take two to three years to get all necessary approvals, complete construction and open for business, once we decide to move forward on any location,” the company said.
CarMax said it would announce the new store opening “about one year in advance of the anticipated grand opening date.”
Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board
What: Annexation for proposed CarMax Auto Superstore at 2602 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville
When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8
Where: Public Safety Complex, 701 Queen City Parkway, Gainesville
The property, which is also next to Absolute Trailers, contains an “older home and various outbuildings” that would be torn down as part of the project, according to a Gainesville planning staff report on the project.
The project is set to go before the Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board on Tuesday, Sept. 8. The applicant, Colorado-based developer CenterPoint Integrated Solutions, is seeking to annex the property for the store.
CarMax’s “business model is to promote a high-end retail experience and a welcoming experience,” said Brad Lauth, development manager for CenterPoint, in a description of the project. “As such, CarMax does not use outdoor loudspeakers ... and does not use flags, balloons, inflatables, placards in open car hoods, painted window lettering or the like in its marketing.”
The company has more than 200 locations nationwide, Lauth said.