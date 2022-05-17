What’s taking the place of old SunTrust Bank in Gainesville

Peach State Bank & Trust is moving its downtown Gainesville operations into the old SunTrust Bank building off E.E. Butler Parkway.

Not only will Peach State be picking up about twice the space it has now, “we think this new location has a lot more visibility and is easier to get in and out of,” bank president and CEO Ron Quinn said Tuesday, May 17.

Peach State is now at 325 Washington St., off West Academy Street. The old SunTrust bank is at 121 E.E. Butler Parkway, next to The National, a $75 million planned development featuring a 157-unit apartment complex with one- and two-bedroom apartments and a seven-story Courtyard by Marriott hotel.