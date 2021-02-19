What the ‘Amazon Effect’ means for local companies, workers

“In the last 10 years, many, many warehouse/distribution facilities have located in Jackson County due to the location/proximity to the I-85 corridor,” he said.

Still, Hall County — and South Hall in particular — is experiencing an industrial boom, much of that in distribution centers and warehouses.

An unnamed company is looking to build a distribution center on 80 acres off Falcon Parkway/Ga. 13 in Flowery Branch. Grading began this week at the site.

Also this week, a Fortune 300 company was mentioned as one of two prospects for industrial space in Oakwood for the purpose of “distribution and manufacturing.”

Evans said that recruiting is far from “one-size-fits-all” and is highly competitive among employers.

“Hall County has a labor draw area of more than 860,000 in the workforce, but we also have a low unemployment rate. There are about 100,000 jobs in Hall County, and manufacturing and healthcare businesses make up almost half those jobs,” he said. “Employers and human resource managers have to be on top of their game to recruit and retain the best employees, and wages are not the only motivation for changing employers.”

Jimmy Adams, president of The Adams Companies and Corporate Storage, said that Amazon’s presence is a concern in retaining employees, but attracting them in the first place in Hall’s tight job market is the larger challenge.

“In our environment, you can’t go on any major road without seeing a ‘Help Wanted’ sign from a lot of our manufacturers and the larger employers,” he said. “All of us are competing for the best talent that’s in the market.”

Phil Sutton, Kubota Manufacturing of America Corp. vice president, said there was some concern among businesses in the Jefferson area, where Kubota has a distribution center, when Amazon announced it was paying $15 per hour at its Jackson County facility.

“We saw a few — not a lot, it wasn’t a big exodus — who left, but after a fairly short period of time, they came back because of the work environment,” he said.

Amazon has frequently been in the press over allegations of grueling work conditions.

In 2018, employees at a Minnesota plant said they had experienced exhaustion, dehydration and injuries while working without air conditioning.

Amazon defends its workplace online, pointing out that its minimum wage is “more than double the federal minimum wage” and that “we also invest in employees’ success.”

“Amazon will spend over $700 million to provide free skills training to employees — helping them further their careers in tech and in-demand roles such as cloud computing,” the company said.

From her perspective, Brady said, “I think Amazon is great for anyone who wants to get started with their career, who wants to change careers, anyone who just wants to grow … and it’s not just warehouse work.”

Kyle Hawkins, a warehouse worker at Corporate Storage at 1750 Atlanta Highway, Gainesville, said he’s content in his job.

He said he enjoys the customer service aspects of his work, but also “the atmosphere.”

“It’s a little variety every day,” he said. “I’m very happy here.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.