What made James Tipton turn from pursuing CPA degree to family construction business

James Tipton had just wrapped up studies at Gainesville Junior College (now University of North Georgia) in Oakwood when his father asked him a simple question, “What are you going to do next?”

“I blurted it out. I said, ‘I’m tired of going to school,’” Tipton said.

And on that response, Tipton turned from his plans of becoming a CPA, including further studies at Berry College near Rome, and following in the family construction business.

Decades later, that decision would serve him well, in the form of a successful business, which was recently recognized by Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce as 2019-20 Family Business of the Year. Gainesville-based Tipton Construction was one of two recipients – the other being The Collegiate Grill at the chamber’s 2020 gala.

“I tell everybody, ‘If we don’t have somebody answering the phone, if we don’t have somebody doing the books, if we don’t have somebody digging the ditch, we don’t build a building. It takes all of us,” Tipton said in an interview last week in his office at 604 Washington St. NW.