What job seekers can expect at in-person job fair set for Sept. 15

An in-person job fair is set for Sept. 15 at the Gainesville Civic Center, but with precautions put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Some 45 employers are expected at the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce event, where job seekers will be able to “meet employers face to face” and apply for jobs, the chamber said in a recent press release.

The chamber urges prospective employees to bring their resume but also wear a mask.

Officials “will be taking measures to ensure the safety of employers and job seekers at this event with temperature checks, face masks, hand sanitizer, as well as extra-wide aisles and larger booth spaces,” the chamber said.