‘We’re all in the same boat.’ Gainesville restaurants share widespread staffing issues

Julia Still, owner of Harvest Kitchen in Gainesville, said she is considering limiting her customer capacity instead of stretching her employees thin. Unlike most restaurants in Hall County, her business first opened during the pandemic.



“Nobody seems to be looking for work,” she said. “As business has picked up, we’re now sprinting to keep up demands, but we can’t seem to find any hands.”

Dixon, Peck and Still said they think unemployment benefits have played into many restaurants’ inability to hire staff. Dixon noted that it seems as though those who are unemployed in the U.S. are incentivised not to work, which has caused a societal shift.

“For a lot of people, there’s the perspective of, ‘Why would you go back to work when you can make the same amount of money or more off unemployment?” Still said.

Lindsey Irvine, a chef at Harvest Kitchen who used to manage Midland Station, described the past few months as “the perfect storm.”

She believes the issues with staffing stem from several reasons, including the work environment, low wages and period of unemployment during the beginning of the pandemic.