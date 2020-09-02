Upcoming economic development virtual event at UNG to focus on agribusiness

Agribusiness will be the focus of the University of North Georgia’s third annual Regional Education and Economic Development Summit.



"Growing North Georgia" will be held virtually Sept. 23, featuring Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black as the keynote speaker.

The free event will feature breakout sessions, including one highlighting the poultry industry. Mike Giles, president of the Gainesville-based Georgia Poultry Federation, and John Wright, vice president and director of operations for Fieldale Farms, will discuss the industry's impact on local and global economies.

Other sessions will focus on how education increases earning power and bolsters a community's economy; science, technology, engineering and mathematics and the American workforce; and Georgia’s life sciences industry, which includes companies in the fields of biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, biomedical technologies, life systems technologies, nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, food processing, environmental services and biomedical devices.

Also planned is a session on how educational pathways in middle and high schools lead to good jobs through skill development.

To register and for more information, visit ung.edu/reed/reed-summit.php.



