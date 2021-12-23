Unemployment rate hits record low in Hall County

Hall County's unemployment rate keeps dropping, hitting an all-time low of 1.5%, according to a Georgia Department of Labor press release on Thursday, Dec. 23.

The jobless rate breaks a previous record of 1.7% set this fall.

In December 2020, the rate was 3.4%.

“We are seeing the highest number of employed Georgians in our state’s history,” Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said. “Looking towards the new year, our focus is on attracting more people to join the workforce in 2022.”