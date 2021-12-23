Unemployment rate hits record low in Hall County

Hall County's unemployment rate keeps dropping, hitting an all-time low of 1.5%, according to a Georgia Department of Labor press release on Thursday, Dec. 23.
The jobless rate breaks a previous record of 1.7% set this fall.
In December 2020, the rate was 3.4%.
“We are seeing the highest number of employed Georgians in our state’s history,” Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said. “Looking towards the new year, our focus is on attracting more people to join the workforce in 2022.”
The labor force has increased in Hall County by 765 and now has an all-time high of 106,469. That number is up 2,319 when compared to November of 2020, according to the labor department.
The Hall area also has a record number of employed residents at 104,840. That number is up by 4,207 when compared to this time a year ago.
Also, the number of unemployment claims decreased by 29% in November.
A dropping jobless rate isn’t necessarily a good thing for employers looking for qualified help.
“We used to talk about how good” a low jobless number was, Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Kit Dunlap has said. “Now we don’t talk about it as much because everybody is just desperate (for help).”