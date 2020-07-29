These two casual Southern favorites are coming to Winder Highway

A wave of Southern comfort (food) is coming to Oakwood with the arrival of two regional classics.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen at 3474 Winder Highway is set to open Monday, Aug. 3, at the entrance to Walden at Oakwood apartments. And Waffle House, located at 4034 Winder Highway across from Kroger, has plans of welcoming customers sometime in August, according to Greg Rollings, the company’s vice president of marketing.

Both restaurants have been constructed and are currently hiring.

People can apply for a position at the Oakwood Waffle House by either showing up to the business in person, visiting another nearby location or by going to whcareers.com and filling out an online form, said Waffle House spokeswoman Kelly Thrasher-Bruner. She said stores typically hire 20 to 25 staff members.

