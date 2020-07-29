These two casual Southern favorites are coming to Winder Highway

A wave of Southern comfort (food) is coming to Oakwood with the arrival of two regional classics.
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen at 3474 Winder Highway is set to open Monday, Aug. 3, at the entrance to Walden at Oakwood apartments. And Waffle House, located at 4034 Winder Highway across from Kroger, has plans of welcoming customers sometime in August, according to Greg Rollings, the company’s vice president of marketing.
Both restaurants have been constructed and are currently hiring.
People can apply for a position at the Oakwood Waffle House by either showing up to the business in person, visiting another nearby location or by going to whcareers.com and filling out an online form, said Waffle House spokeswoman Kelly Thrasher-Bruner. She said stores typically hire 20 to 25 staff members.
Curtis Williams, director of training for Popeyes’ franchisee Funky Chicken LLC, said the Louisiana-style fast-food restaurant is in the process of training its employees. So far, the establishment has taken on 41 people. Williams said they plan to hire nine more full-time and part-time employees.
Those who want to apply to work at the Oakwood Popeyes, are asked to visit the location and fill out a form. Williams said people will be on the premises to speak with potential hires from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day until opening.
“We have applications printed and waiting on them,” he said.
Like all Popeyes locations, the one in Oakwood will only provide drive-thru and takeout services. The restaurant’s hours will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.
With less than a week until opening, Williams said community members have already driven by eager to order food or give its staff a warm welcome.
“People are glad we’re here,” he said, smiling. “We know that it’s going to be a busy one.”
