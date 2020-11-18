By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
These local companies received recognition with 2020 Industry of the Year awards
11192020 INDUSTRYhydro 2.jpg
Hydro employees work with aluminum Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at the Old Oakwood Road business. Hydro has been awarded the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce 2020 Industry of the Year Award for the large employer category. The plant provides aluminum extrusion, manufacturing, fabrication and finishing. - photo by Scott Rogers

The Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce handed out its 2020 Industry of the Year Awards Wednesday, Nov. 18.

The recipients were Ranger Manufacturing, winning in the category of companies with 1-50 employees; Wilheit Packaging, 51-200 Employees; and Hydro, more than 200 employees.

Create your own user feedback survey
11192020 INDUSTRYranger 2.jpg
Robert Sisum keeps an eye on a cutting machine Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Ranger Manufacturing. Ranger Manufacturing has been awarded the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce 2020 Industry of the Year Award for the small employer with 1-50 employees. Ranger Manufacturing provides machining and fabrication services for a variety of industries. - photo by Scott Rogers

Ranger Manufacturing at 1180 Airport Parkway, Gainesville, is a machining and fabrication shop that combines engineering with manufacturing in laser cutting, CNC machining, welding, metal forming and assembly.

Wilheit Package at 1527 May Drive, Gainesville, offers packaging and shipping services and products.

Hydro at 2905 Old Oakwood Road, Gainesville, extrudes aluminum profiles for applications from architecture to transportation.

11192020 INDUSTRYwilheit 3.jpg
Jose Sanchez prepares an order of custom boxes for a client Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at Wilheit Packaging. Wilheit Packaging has been awarded the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce 2020 Industry of the Year Award for the medium employer with 50-200 employees. - photo by Scott Rogers

Also, Murray Plastics was recognized for workforce development, ALBAform for safety performance, Conditioned Air Systems for corporate responsibility and Glo-Crest Dairy/Mountain Fresh Creamery for environmental responsibility.

The 12th annual awards were presented during a luncheon at Lanier Technical College in Gainesville.

Greg Dozier, Technical College System of Georgia commissioner, was the keynote speaker.

11192020 INDUSTRY 1.jpg
The Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce holds their annual Industry Appreciation luncheon Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Lanier Technical College. The annual event awards to top local industries. - photo by Scott Rogers
Regional events