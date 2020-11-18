These local companies received recognition with 2020 Industry of the Year awards

The Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce handed out its 2020 Industry of the Year Awards Wednesday, Nov. 18.
The recipients were Ranger Manufacturing, winning in the category of companies with 1-50 employees; Wilheit Packaging, 51-200 Employees; and Hydro, more than 200 employees.
Ranger Manufacturing at 1180 Airport Parkway, Gainesville, is a machining and fabrication shop that combines engineering with manufacturing in laser cutting, CNC machining, welding, metal forming and assembly.
Wilheit Package at 1527 May Drive, Gainesville, offers packaging and shipping services and products.
Hydro at 2905 Old Oakwood Road, Gainesville, extrudes aluminum profiles for applications from architecture to transportation.
Also, Murray Plastics was recognized for workforce development, ALBAform for safety performance, Conditioned Air Systems for corporate responsibility and Glo-Crest Dairy/Mountain Fresh Creamery for environmental responsibility.
The 12th annual awards were presented during a luncheon at Lanier Technical College in Gainesville.
Greg Dozier, Technical College System of Georgia commissioner, was the keynote speaker.