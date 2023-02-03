These companies honored as Hall County’s top industries of 2022-23

Three area companies were honored Friday, Feb. 3, as top industries in Hall County for 2022-23.
The recognition came during the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce’s 14th Annual Industry Appreciation Luncheon at Lanier Technical College in Gainesville. The keynote speaker for the event was Scott McMurray, interim deputy commissioner for the Georgia Quick Start workforce training program.
“The winners are selected among nominees by an independent panel of industry and business representatives,” said Tim Evans, the chamber’s vice president of economic development.
Here’s a look at the companies that were honored:
Top large employer: Mars Wrigley
The chewing gum plant at 4500 Atlanta Highway, Flowery Branch, employs more than 950 people, having completed a $60 million expansion in 2019. The plant is the sole source of sugar-free gum for the company’s Americas region.
Top medium-sized employer: ALBAform
With 145 employees, the company at 5405 Rafe Banks Drive, Oakwood, specializes in forming, welding and assembling metal components for the automotive, agriculture and e‑mobility sectors.
Top small employer: Whitehead Die Casting
The plant at 2600 Atlanta Highway, Gainesville, employs 38 full-time associates working in the casting and finishing of aluminum and zinc products for a variety of industries including lighting, construction and recreational vehicles.
Other companies honored at Friday’s event were Sherwin Williams, recognized for workforce development; ATEX, workforce excellence; SKF, safety performance; Fieldale Farms, corporate responsibility; and Kubota Manufacturing of America, environmental responsibility.