These companies honored as Hall County’s top industries of 2022-23

Three area companies were honored Friday, Feb. 3, as top industries in Hall County for 2022-23.

The recognition came during the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce’s 14th Annual Industry Appreciation Luncheon at Lanier Technical College in Gainesville. The keynote speaker for the event was Scott McMurray, interim deputy commissioner for the Georgia Quick Start workforce training program.

“The winners are selected among nominees by an independent panel of industry and business representatives,” said Tim Evans, the chamber’s vice president of economic development.

Here’s a look at the companies that were honored:

Top large employer: Mars Wrigley

The chewing gum plant at 4500 Atlanta Highway, Flowery Branch, employs more than 950 people, having completed a $60 million expansion in 2019. The plant is the sole source of sugar-free gum for the company’s Americas region.