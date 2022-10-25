The parking lot says it all. This part of Lanier Islands’ business has come back ‘very strong’

Cars circled the packed parking lot Tuesday morning at Lanier Island resort’s Legacy Lodge & Conference Center, trying to find an empty space.

It may have been a headache for visitors, but it was a sign of good times for the resort.

“The group or meeting business has come back very strong,” the resort’s chief operations officer, Grier Todd, said, speaking Oct. 25 at the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce’s South Hall Business Coalition meeting.

That side of the resort’s business had fallen off dramatically with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, Todd was predicting large gatherings wouldn’t happen in 2021. “What we’re seeing is the groups that have booked, especially the larger groups of 150 people or more, are rescheduling or canceling,” he said in February 2021.

“We’re at 2019 levels again,” Todd said Tuesday.

Now it’s a case of the resort getting its group meetings and normal tourism/leisure business on the same trajectory.

When group meetings tanked in 2021, the tourism/leisure side of the business “came back with a vengeance,” Todd said. “People had been locked up in their houses for a year and decided to get out.”

This year, as group business skyrocketed, the tourism/leisure business “has been very soft,” he said. “We attribute that to the fact that, because of the times we are in, people just don’t have as much discretionary income to spend.”

The group business usually is strong until mid-November, and then “it knocks off until the first of the year for the holidays,” Todd said.

Meanwhile, fall is a prime wedding season at the resort, with spring being the other, he said.

“Not too many people want to get married in the middle of July, when it’s 100 degrees outside,” Todd said.