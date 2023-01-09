The latest on new entrance at Sam’s Club in Oakwood

Happy New Year, Sam’s Club shoppers, you have a new entrance.

A second entrance has opened to the store at 3839 Mundy Mill Road, off Thurmon Tanner Parkway, between Mundy Mill Road and Oakwood Road.

Shoppers are now able to turn right off Thurmon Tanner into the parking lot at Sam’s or turn right from the parking lot onto Thurmon Tanner. Also, a median change was made so that northbound Thurmon Tanner motorists can turn left into the new entrance.

Thurmon Tanner is a busy four-lane road between Oakwood and Flowery Branch.

The project, which was finished earlier this month, later than the projected pre-Christmas completion, also features a new Sam’s Club monument sign depicting gas prices at the Sam’s Club station on the property.

“Adding this entrance and exit should improve traffic flow,” Walmart spokeswoman Allison Van Matre has said.

Sam’s sits next to Walmart in what is part of a larger development that includes a Wendy’s restaurant, Wells Fargo bank and a strip shopping center.

For years, the primary entrance into the development was at 3875 Mundy Mill Road, sharing that busy intersection with University of North Georgia’s Gainesville campus.

There is one other access point to the development — a road that runs from Mundy Mill Road to the development between Sam’s gas pumps and Wendy’s — but it only allows right turns into and out of the shopping center.

The Thurmon Tanner entrance has been in the works since at least 2018.