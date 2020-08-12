The 112th time isn’t the charm for the chamber’s annual gala. Here’s why.

The event would have been held at the Chattahoochee Country Club in Gainesville. The longtime chamber president said as far as she knew, this was the first time the chamber has canceled the gala.

“We generally have 400-500 people at the Gala,” Dunlap said, noting that the country club and other venues are only allowing 100 or fewer people in a facility.

The chamber uses the gala “to recognize and thank the many volunteers we have, and to present the year’s accomplishments,” Dunlap said. “And it is the changing of the guard to new leadership for the chamber.”

Chamber officials are still planning an all-virtual Celebration & Awards Meeting for early October. Dunlap and Brian Rochester, the chamber’s board chairman, will conduct the event, according to a news release.

That event will feature an overview of the year, as well as announcements of 2019-2020 business awards, including the 2019-2020 Small Business of the Year, Family Business of the Year, the Distinguished Citizen of the Year, the Community Service Award and the W.G. Mealor Chairman’s Award.

More information about the online event will be released later, according to the chamber.