‘Spiritually themed goods and literature’’ store proposed at this Gainesville location

A “spiritually themed goods and literature” store is proposed in a Gainesville building that once housed a counseling office and chiropractor’s practice.



Jennifer Walter, owner of Cosmic Fox Trading Co., is seeking a rezoning from the Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board to allow for the 2,500-square-foot business at 522 S. Enota Drive NE. The property is now zoned office/institutional and she is seeking a neighborhood business classification.

Walter is moving her business from 950 Washington St., but does not yet have a certificate of occupancy or business license, according to a city of Gainesville planning staff report.

“It is an absolute honor to be considered for the opportunity of making this magnificent historic building the forever home of Cosmic Fox Trading Co.,” she said in an email Friday, Dec. 4, to The Times. “I am humbled to be here. With great optimism, I foresee my presence in the community as a lifelong labor of love and for that, I am thankful.”