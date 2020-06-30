Social Distance Social offers a way to safely enjoy downtown Gainesville

Socializing can be done at a distance.





Gainesville downtown businesses are expanding their offerings outdoors during the first Social Distance Social.





From 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 18, two sides of the square — including Bradford Street and Main Street — will be closed for restaurants to extend seating into the square and streets. Retailers will also bring their sales to the sidewalk for people to shop in the open air.