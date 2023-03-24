Searching for a job? Here’s an opportunity to find one

Those seeking work or a better job can meet with potential employers at the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce’s annual spring job fair.
The Spring Job Fair & Career Expo, set for 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, April 13, will feature 60-plus employers looking for workers. The fair will take place at the Gainesville Civic Center, 830 Green St.
The event, including a shuttle service, is free, and job seekers can complete applications on site. Exhibit space costs $350 for chamber members, $450 for non-members and $300 for nonprofit organizations.
Coordinating the event are the chamber, Lanier Technical College and the Georgia Department of Labor.
More information can be found online at ghcc.com.