Searching for a job? Here’s an opportunity to find one
04012021 JOBFAIR 1.jpg
Visitors to the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce job fair make their way through the Gainesville Civic Center Wednesday, March 31, 2021. - photo by Scott Rogers

Those seeking work or a better job can meet with potential employers at the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce’s annual spring job fair.

The Spring Job Fair & Career Expo, set for 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, April 13, will feature 60-plus employers looking for workers. The fair will take place at the Gainesville Civic Center, 830 Green St.

The event, including a shuttle service, is free, and job seekers can complete applications on site. Exhibit space costs $350 for chamber members, $450 for non-members and $300 for nonprofit organizations.

Coordinating the event are the chamber, Lanier Technical College and the Georgia Department of Labor.

More information can be found online at ghcc.com.  