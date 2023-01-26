New restaurant, fun center aimed to be ‘game changer’ for Lake Lanier

In lighter fare, the menu features salads and globally-inspired bowls offering vegan and vegetarian options “to entice the palate with bold sauces and fresh ingredients.”



“Lil’ gamers” can refuel with a slider trio, chicken fingers, grilled cheese, mini corn dogs or mac and cheese, all served with a side of fries or applesauce.

And for dessert, guests can enlist the help of the whole family in polishing off the kitchen sink sundae: eight scoops of ice cream, eight toppings, banana brulee, brownie and whipped cream

According to Missy Burgess, Lanier Islands’ director of marketing and public relations, the menu was purposely designed to cover all age groups.

“We really want to have something that was really unique as far as the cuisine went, but … still wanted to have stuff that you could carry around with you or something for little kids — a really good menu that would really cover all the age groups.” Burgess said. “I think we did that.”

With plans for Game Changer in progress since 2020 — that is, until the pandemic flipped the score and brought them to a screeching halt — Game Changer remedies the missing puzzle piece to the Lanier Islands experience, Burgess said.

“We’ve always needed this,” she said.