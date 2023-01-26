New restaurant, fun center aimed to be ‘game changer’ for Lake Lanier

A new restaurant and fun center may flip the script on rainy days and nightlife on Lake Lanier. One might even call it a game changer.
Slated to open sometime in the coming weeks, Game Changer is the newest addition to Lanier Islands since Margaritaville joined the South Hall resort in 2018.
Through a partnership with Family Entertainment Group, the center boasts upwards of 50 classic and state-of-the-art arcade games and a prize store aptly named “The Goods,” virtual sports suites simulating everything from golf and bowling to hockey and quail hunting, ax throwing, an escape room and a 9-hole indoor putting green.
For food and drink, guests can indulge in a libation or mocktail from the bar or shareable appetizers like fried pickles, wings and mozzarella sticks before diving into the “deliciously messy” handhelds — including the brunch burger and bang-bang shrimp wrap — and Southern-inspired main dishes like loaded mac and cheese, steak frites and fried chicken with comeback slaw, a biscuit and chipotle butter.
In lighter fare, the menu features salads and globally-inspired bowls offering vegan and vegetarian options “to entice the palate with bold sauces and fresh ingredients.”
“Lil’ gamers” can refuel with a slider trio, chicken fingers, grilled cheese, mini corn dogs or mac and cheese, all served with a side of fries or applesauce.
And for dessert, guests can enlist the help of the whole family in polishing off the kitchen sink sundae: eight scoops of ice cream, eight toppings, banana brulee, brownie and whipped cream
According to Missy Burgess, Lanier Islands’ director of marketing and public relations, the menu was purposely designed to cover all age groups.
“We really want to have something that was really unique as far as the cuisine went, but … still wanted to have stuff that you could carry around with you or something for little kids — a really good menu that would really cover all the age groups.” Burgess said. “I think we did that.”
With plans for Game Changer in progress since 2020 — that is, until the pandemic flipped the score and brought them to a screeching halt — Game Changer remedies the missing puzzle piece to the Lanier Islands experience, Burgess said.
“We’ve always needed this,” she said.
“We have so much to do in the daytime — golf courses, Margaritaville, the boats, the water park (and) snow hills — but … we always knew that we were missing a piece for the nighttime customer, when it’s raining or something like that.”
The resort has been working on the fun center nonstop for the last year, according to marketing manager Mendy Walton.
Burgess envisions the space hosting family, friends and corporate groups for conferences and team building activities, as groups make up about 80% of the resort’s business.
“We think it’s going to be a game changer,” Burgess said. “Something different, something that nobody’s expecting — something that is going to keep you entertained all the time while you’re here. I think we’ve covered all the bases.”
An official opening date and hours of operation have not yet been determined.For more information on Game Changer, pricing and event booking, visit gamechangerlanier.com.