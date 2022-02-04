New arcade bar bringing ‘nerd culture’ to downtown Gainesville

Looking to play some video games, grow your trading card collection and widen your circle of friends over a glass of beer? Downtown Gainesville will soon be home to such a place.

Located at 224 Main St. off the Gainesville square, The Tipsy Gamer is slated to open later this month, marking the entrepreneurial debut of Ethan Moore and Kyle Dillard — childhood best friends who say their love for video games and trading cards began when they were five years old.

“We’d have Hi-C and play Nintendo 64,” Dillard said.