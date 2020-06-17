Nearly 3 out of 4 hospitality workers in Hall were out of work in April, official says

The unemployment rate was 73% for those working in Hall County’s hospitality industry in April, or at the height of the shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



“That was a devastating impact to our workforce in the community,” Stacey Dickson, Lake Lanier Convention & Visitors Bureau president, said Wednesday, June 17, during a tourism webinar sponsored by the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce.

In comparison, the overall unemployment rate in Hall was 10.6% in April, an all-time high, according to the Georgia Department of Labor.

Hall’s jobless numbers in May will be released later this month.

“The good news is that, as businesses have been able to reopen, (the jobless) figure is more in the 25% range, so we are definitely rebounding,” Dickson said. “And hopefully, our businesses and our patrons will respect the guidelines that have been set forth … in order to be able to stay open.

“Just because we’re emotionally tired of the pandemic doesn’t mean it’s gone. The more our local businesses are able to adapt and adhere to the restrictions, the fewer closures we’ll have to go through later.”