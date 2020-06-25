Moe’s Record Shop finds rhythm in new downtown Gainesville spot

As soon as one vinyl record store moved out of the square in Gainesville, another has stepped in to keep the music going.



Moe Lyons, owner of Moe’s Record Shop, said he never considered packing up his downtown Flowery Branch business and moving it to Gainesville, until he received a message from Joey Summer, the co-owner of Imperial Records.

“He asked if I’d be interested in renting this spot,” Lyons said. “He’s an attorney and was busy doing other things and could no longer run the shop. I knew the foot traffic would be great.”

During the beginning of May, Lyons opened his shop along Bradford Street. He started by only accepting customers on weekends, but is now running an 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday operation.

“It’s been awesome since I’ve been up here,” Lyons said. “It just exciting being in Gainesville.”

Most of the store’s stock comes from Lyons’ personal collection. He said he spent decades collecting records in anticipation of his future retirement business, which he opened a little over a year ago in downtown Flowery Branch.

In 2004 Lyons started holding shows on 89.1 WBCX Gainesville, Brenau’s student radio station. He currently hosts jazz nights on Fridays and Saturdays.

Lyons’ music tastes span across all genres. His store offers thousands of used and new vinyl records encompassing pop, rock, alternative, country, bluegrass and others.

Lyons said he welcomes those who are looking to sell or trade a record to pop by the shop.

“Business is going real well,” Lyons said. “I’m meeting new people that didn’t come to Flowery Branch and just talking music with people.”