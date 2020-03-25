Many cities banning dine-in service, closing other businesses

Although Gov. Brian Kemp had not issued a statewide closure of dining rooms in restaurants as of Wednesday afternoon, Hall County and many of its cities have issued their own restrictions.



In addition, the Georgia Department of Public Health is asking restaurants to move to takeout or delivery only.

The Department of Public Health has classified COVID-19 as an “imminent health hazard,” which is “a product, practice, circumstance, or event that may pose a significant risk of injury or illness to food service employees or to members of the public if not promptly corrected or halted.”

“Because of this, and in order to protect members of the public, dining areas should be closed until further notice,” according to the DPH guidance for food service businesses. “Take out, drive-thru, delivery, or third-party delivery options should be the only means by which consumers can obtain food.”

DPH is asking for voluntary compliance with its recommendations, but in cities and counties that have passed bans on dining in, local code enforcement or law enforcement can issue citations.

Gainesville, Oakwood, Flowery Branch, Braselton and Hall County have required restaurants and bars to close their dining rooms. Kemp has required bars and nightclubs to close statewide.

Several cities are also closing other businesses where people gather such as fitness centers and movie theaters. Oakwood and Braselton voted to close those businesses Wednesday.