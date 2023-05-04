Makita in Flowery Branch is laying off 22 people, but this is also happening at the plant

The Makita U.S.A. plant in Flowery Branch is laying off 22 people, according to a notice filed with the state.
Wayne Hart, spokesman for the company that makes power tools and outdoor equipment, confirmed the layoffs but wouldn’t disclose the jobs or types of jobs of those laid off, nor would he say how many people work at the 80-acre plant at 4200 Falcon Parkway/Ga. 13 near Interstate 985.
The state document only says “various” positions are affected.
When construction began in 2021, Joe H. Blackwell Jr., senior vice president of operations for Makita U.S.A., said the plant would have about 200 employees, mostly from Makita’s Buford operations, but that additional hiring would likely take place “as business dictates.”
Hart did say that, as part of a company reorganization, distribution services will be moved over the next couple of months from California and Illinois to Flowery Branch and two other Makita locations.
The employment impacts of that move are “too soon to tell,” he said. “The paint is still drying in that place.”
He wouldn’t say when the Flowery Branch plant opened but did say that the location, which also includes a sales and training center and a factory service center, is “fully operational.”
Makita also has operations at 2660 Buford Highway NE, Buford. That facility is not affected by layoffs, Hart said.