Makita in Flowery Branch is laying off 22 people, but this is also happening at the plant

The Makita U.S.A. plant in Flowery Branch is laying off 22 people, according to a notice filed with the state.

Wayne Hart, spokesman for the company that makes power tools and outdoor equipment, confirmed the layoffs but wouldn’t disclose the jobs or types of jobs of those laid off, nor would he say how many people work at the 80-acre plant at 4200 Falcon Parkway/Ga. 13 near Interstate 985.