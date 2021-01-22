BREAKING
Local businesses celebrate Best of Hall 2021 in 14 photos
01222021 BESTOFHALL 6.jpg

Local business owners and their guests gathered Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Scott's Downtown for The Times Best of Hall celebration. Best of Hall is an annual readers’ choice contest sponsored by The Times.

by Scott Rogers
01222021 BESTOFHALL 5.jpg

by Scott Rogers
01222021 BESTOFHALL 7.jpg

by Scott Rogers
01222021 BESTOFHALL 4.jpg

by Scott Rogers
01222021 BESTOFHALL 3.jpg

Scott Dixon, center, hosts The Times Best of Hall celebration Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at his downtown Gainesville restaurant. Best of Hall is an annual readers’ choice contest sponsored by The Times.

by Scott Rogers
01222021 BESTOFHALL 2.jpg

Scott Moore, center, founder and senior officer at Moore's Wealth Management in Gainesville, visits the photo booth with sons Chris, right, and Brian Moore, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Scott's Downtown during The Times Best of Hall celebration. Best of Hall is an annual readers’ choice contest sponsored by The Times.

by Scott Rogers
01222021 BESTOFHALL 1.jpg

Clint Teston, partner at Teston & Burruss, PC, speaks Thursday Jan. 21, 2021, at Scott's Downtown during the Best Of Hall celebration.

by Scott Rogers
012221 BEST 7.jpg

Left Nut Brewing Company hosted a Best of Hall celebration Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, with social distancing precautions.

by Thomas Hartwell
012221 BEST 5.jpg

by Thomas Hartwell
012221 BEST 6.jpg

From left: Sue Albright and Bill Hannah, of JB Jams in Gainesville, emceed the Best of Hall celebration at Left Nut Brewing Company on Jan. 21, 2021.

by Thomas Hartwell
012221 BEST 3.jpg

A group from Manor Lake assisted living celebrates together at the 2021 Best of Hall awards at Left Nut Brewing Company in Gainesville on Jan. 21, 2021.

by Thomas Hartwell
012221 BEST 4.jpg

by Thomas Hartwell
012221 BEST 2.jpg

From left: Rebecca Silva and Ashley Sargent, two of three co-owners of Renegade Barber Shop in Braselton, raise a toast at the Best of Hall celebration at Left Nut Brewing Company on Jan. 21, 2021.

by Thomas Hartwell
012221 BEST 1.jpg

From left: Bryan Osborne, of Precision Marine in Gainesville, and Jamie Freer enjoy the night at the Best of Hall celebration at Left Nut Brewing Company in Gainesville on Jan. 21, 2021.

by Thomas Hartwell