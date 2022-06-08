Kelley’s Tavern open on site of old Peppers Market

Kelley’s Tavern is open for business replacing the historic, pink Peppers Market in Gainesville.
The restaurant and bar at 628 E.E. Butler Parkway serves American fare including burgers, steak and wings. It started a soft open period in mid-May and is fully open now. Its full menu is now available on its Facebook page.
It features a wrap-around porch, a spot for live music and a stacked-stone exterior.
The restaurant has about 20 employees now, said Rick Gailey, the property owner, and they are looking for about 25 staff members total.
It is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed on Sundays.
The restaurant is about 5,400 square feet and seats 150 people. It’s within walking distance of downtown Gainesville, but it has limited parking on site, and Gailey said they can’t expand parking much more with the size of the property.
It sits near newly constructed Solis apartments, a 220-unit development within walking distance of the restaurant.
“It’s been a long time in the making, it’s been a long struggle to get where we’re at,” said Rick Gailey, the property owner. “We just want a little bit of help with some of the stuff that we qualify for with TAD.”
The TAD program, first created for the downtown/midtown area in 2006, allows developers and property owners to use property tax payments they pay each year toward improvements at the property that fit eligibility requirements and may have some public use such as infrastructure, streetscaping or public amenities.
Once approved, developers can use increments from the fund for site improvements. Essentially, the developer pays their full property tax bill each year and receives a reimbursement annually for TAD eligible expenses.
Gailey requested $117,300 in TAD funds for parking lot improvements and improvements to the storefront. The property is valued at $1.2 million with its improvements, according to Steve Watson, the county’s chief appraiser, and it was worth $194,600 in its 2021 assessment.
City Manager Bryan Lackey said the city had been in discussions with Gailey about this TAD request since before the old pink Peppers was taken down.
The committee unanimously approved the request, which will be paid upon receipt of invoices.