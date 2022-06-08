Kelley’s Tavern open on site of old Peppers Market

Kelley’s Tavern is open for business replacing the historic, pink Peppers Market in Gainesville.



The restaurant and bar at 628 E.E. Butler Parkway serves American fare including burgers, steak and wings. It started a soft open period in mid-May and is fully open now. Its full menu is now available on its Facebook page.

It features a wrap-around porch, a spot for live music and a stacked-stone exterior.