How supply chain problems have impacted Gainesville car dealers, mechanics

Mark Passmore, sales manager at Hardy Chevrolet in Gainesville, used to have up to 150 vehicles on the lot before the pandemic. These days he has about a dozen.

“We’re getting them, and we’re selling them,” Passmore said. “When they get here they’re pre-sold already.”

High car prices and shortages are causing dealers to get more creative in finding vehicles, and causing some car owners to take better care of the car they have.

Demand has been high for much of the pandemic, and computer chip shortages were causing significant delays in manufacturing new vehicles. Now, dealers say that production is ramping up, but new cars are still hard to come by because of other supply chain issues and labor shortages.

“A vehicle might come down and still sit on the train for two weeks before it’s unloaded,” Passmore said.