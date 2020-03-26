How some area companies are helping out in the fight against the coronavirus

Kipper Tool Co. of Gainesville made face shields, while an Alto swim diaper company refocused efforts this week to make face masks.



It’s all part of area companies trying to do their part in the fight against the coronavirus.

“Most of our business is with the federal government,” said Darrin Lee, senior vice president of industrial tools distributor Kipper Tool. “We’re trying to help the National Guard get what they need right now. So we were happy to help our neighbor out … and we’d do it again, gladly.”