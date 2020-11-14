How local shops plan to keep their heads above water this unusual holiday season

With Jingle Mingle, Mule Camp Market, Marketplace and other festivals canceled for the holiday season, local Gainesville shops are gearing up for an unusual holiday season.



For many retailers, November through Christmastime proves the busiest time for sales; however, this year is a little different.

“We are doing our best to pivot, we just don’t know which way that is,” Connie Rock, owner of Purchase Effect on the Gainesville square, said.

Rock said she plans to keep her store closed for Black Friday on Nov. 27 and instead release in-store and online deals Saturday, Nov. 28, during the square’s Small Business Saturday event. A portion of sales from everything sold at the boutique goes toward a charitable cause.