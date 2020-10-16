How Family Business of the Year Collegiate Grill has fought to stay alive

When The Collegiate Grill, located on the square, closed in 2008 after going through a short period of owner changes, Jeff Worley said he would drive by it every day and look at the darkened windows.



Worley grew up eating at the diner and started his first job there at 12 years old.

“It just grabbed at me,” he said. “God gave me a vision of simplicity. I kept thinking, ‘Why is nobody doing it right? Everybody was messing it up and complicating it.’”

In November 2008, Worley and his wife, Donna, acquired the business. Worley said they picked up the pieces and restored it back to how it looked when its original operators, George and Margene Brown, ran it from the late ‘40s to the ‘80s under its founder, Curtis Sewell.

“I basically from memory set it up the way it was before,” Worley said. “I’d been here so long, to me it was like riding a bike.”

After the Browns retired in the ‘80s, Worley said The Collegiate Grill was purchased by Cathy and Hank Holderfield. When Worley graduated from high school, he said the couple hired him to work as the restaurant’s general manager. During that time, he learned the ins and outs of the business and the Holderfields even offered to sell him the diner.